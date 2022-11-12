B'day Special: Raja Hindustani to Raja Babu, Blockbusters Juhi Chawla Rejected

Veteran actress Juhi Chawla has been one of the most sought-after actresses in Bollywood during the 90s. With films like Darr, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Yes Boss, and Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani to list a few, the bubbly actress has been ruling the hearts of many for decades.

However, with her massive stardom and fanbase, the actress, in an interaction with E Flip, had admitted that she wished she could have kept her “ego in check" back at that time and not rejected some blockbuster films.

Juhi Chawla will be celebrating her 55th birthday this year on November 13. On this occasion, here’s a look back at some of the super-hit films the actress has rejected in her cinematic venture which in turn helped Karishma Kapoor come into the limelight.

Advertisement

Raja Hindustani

Juhi Chawla was first approached for the role of Aarti in this Dharmesh Darshan directorial starring popular Bollywood actor Aamir Khan. However, eventually, actress Karishma Kapoor bagged the role and Raja Hindustani went on to become one of the hit films in the 90s.

Dil Toh Pagal Hai

Another cult classic film, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, and Karishma Kapoor is still considered to be one of the greatest love stories in Bollywood. Although Juhi was the first choice for the film, the actress did not want to play a supporting role and hence rejected the film. Later on, Karishma grabbed the opportunity and shined in the movie.

Raja Babu

Advertisement

This 1994 film directed by David Dhawan delivered the perfect dose of comedy embedded with a filmy love story that was a rage back then. The popular on-screen pair Govinda and Karishma in lead roles was a treat to watch. This time too, Juhi was approached by the makers to star in the film. But upon her refusal, the character of Madhubala in the film was given to Karishma Kapoor.

Biwi Number 1:

Advertisement

Starring the Bhaijaan of Bollywood, Salman Khan, and Karishma Kapoor once again, Biwi Number 1 is still a delight to watch. Biwi Number 1 is touted to be one of the best romantic comedies of the late 90s. Although the makers offered Juhi the role of Pooja in the film, she did not sign the film for some personal reasons and Karishma played the character.

Read all the Latest Movies News here