B'day Special: Rashmika Mandanna Reveals Name of Her Crush, Actor She Wants To Work With

Rashmika Mandanna, who is often referred to as “India’s National Crush" by admirers, has shown herself beyond her exceptional acting skills, in her last flick Pushpa. On April 5, the star turned 26. Following a great career in Kannada and Telugu films, the performer will make her Tamil and Bollywood debuts this year. But, did you know who the National crush’s crush is?

Interestingly, during a promotional event for her Telugu film, Bheeshma, a media outlet asked her about her crush and who she wants to work with in the future during the interview. She finally spilled beans and took Thalapathy Vijay’s name as her crush after much deliberation. “Since my childhood, I have always loved Vijay Thalapathy. He’s my crush," she stated. Rashmika stated in various interviews that she would like to collaborate with Vijay in the future.

Advertisement

The diva was also asked to choose three celebrities she would love: a friend, a lover, and a husband.

Rashmika said that she would want to be friends with Nithiin, her Bheeshma co-star. “Thalapathy Vijay is my perfect man," she went on to say. “I’m smitten by him." When asked who she would like to marry, she mentioned Vijay.

According to reports, the actor has also been cast as the female lead in filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally’s forthcoming project, titled Thalapathy 66, starring actor Vijay.

Though formal confirmation from the filmmakers is pending, media reports say that the unnamed film will be financed by Dil Raju and Shirish of Sri Venkateswara Creations. The producers reportedly eyed Pooja Hegde and Kiara Advani for the lead role before landing Rashmika.

The newest speculation about the film is that the production would begin with a song produced by ace music director S Thaman.

Meanwhile, Rashmika was most recently seen in Pushpa: The Rise, in which she co-starred with Allu Arjun and was a huge hit with the public. Meanwhile, Vijay is preparing for the premiere of Beast, directed by Nelson, which is due to hit theatres on April 13 globally.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.