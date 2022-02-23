B'Day Special: Sabyasachi Mukherjee Completed His Studies By Selling Books

Popular fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee needs no introduction. He is one of the favourite designers of Bollywood. Stars love to wear clothes designed by him on every special occasion. He is celebrating his 48th birthday today. He was born on February 23, 1974, in the West Bengal capital Kolkata. A number of celebrities and fans are wishing him on this special occasion.

Sabyasachi was born in a middle-class family and wanted to be a designer since the age of 15. Unfortunately, his father lost his job and his family refused to pay the fee for his education. His family wanted him to become an engineer but he wanted to fulfil his dream of becoming a fashion designer.

Sabyasachi completed his studies by selling books. He received a fashion designing degree from the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT). Sabyasachi outfits are considered perfect for all occasions, including weddings and festivals.

He is known for giving a royal look to his outfits. Along with handwork, Sabyasachi is successful in giving a rich look to his clothes. He said in an interview that he has learned most of the designs from his childhood and surroundings. Many celebrities have gained the limelight from Sabyasachi’s outfits. Alia Bhatt wore a lime green Lehenga in Sonam Kapoor’s reception, which remained in the headlines for many days.

Kareena Kapoor, too, wore Sabyasachi Lehenga during pregnancy in Lakme Fashion week. She wore a dusty grey Lehenga and a long blouse. The actor received a lot of appreciation for her look.

Sabyasachi is one of the Associate Designer Members of the Fashion Design Council of India and the youngest board member of the National Museum of Indian Cinema. He has designed costumes for actors in Bollywood films such as Guzaarish, Baabul, Laaga Chunari Mein Daag, Raavan, and English Vinglish.

