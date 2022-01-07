B'day Special: Varun Badola, the Aamir Khan of TV, Assisted Tigmanshu Dhuliya On 2 Films

Popular TV actor Varun Badola has turned 48 today. The actor’s fans and well-wishers are sending in a lot of wishes for him. Although Varun wanted to become an actor from the very beginning, he started his career in the film industry as a writer and assistant director. Varun has played small roles in the films Haasil and Charas, both directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia. He was also the assistant director for both films.

When he got an offer to act in the TV show Astitva: Ek Prem Kahani, Varun took a break from the direction. His work in this show was highly appreciated. Varun did several TV shows after Astitva. Among them were Banegi Apni Baat, Koshish, Des Main Niklla Hoga Chand, and Mere Dad Ki Dulhan.

Not many know that Varun is often referred to as the Aamir Khan of television for the amount of perfection he tries to get in his characters. Today, he is a well-known face of the Indian household because of his fantastic work.

Varun has also taken part in some reality shows. He is not just a wonderful actor but also an amazing singer and dancer. He participated in Nach Baliye with his wife Rajeshwari. Although Varun has not done many films, he left his mark in Haasil, Charas, Main, Meri Patni Aur Woh, Mickey Virus and more. Varun got married to actor Rajeshwari Sachdev in 2004. The two had met during the show Antakshari.

Born on January 7, 1974, Varun’s father’s name is Vishwa Mohan Badola. Vishwa Mohan has been a popular character artist of Bollywood. Following his father, Varun, too, made his career in the field of acting. Varun has two sisters named Alka and Kalindi. While Alka is a TV actor, Kalindi is a radio jockey.

