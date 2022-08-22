B'Day Special: Vina Nadana to Bhooloka Veerudu, Films Chiranjeevi Rejected

It is Chiranjeevi’s birthday. The actor, who has set many records with the movies he features in, has also set a record for the films he rejected. A lot of these movies even started shooting with him as the protagonist and then stopped as he dropped the project. The actor was on a long break from films after Shankar Dada Zindabad and returned to the silver screen after 9 years in Khaidi No. 150. In between, he only had cameo appearances in a few Tollywood projects.

A lot of actors sign movies, and the film starts shooting, but then due to certain reasons it is shelved and the shooting stops. Every actor has experienced this and so has Chiranjeevi. The actor has rejected close to ten films. On his birthday, let us look at some of the films that Chiranjeevi rejected or stopped shooting for some reason.

Vina Nadana: When Ram Gopal Varma was at the peak of his career, he started this movie with Chiranjeevi as the lead. Tabu and Urmila were the leading ladies in the film. However, Varma left for Bollywood after shooting a part of it when Sanjay Dutt was released from jail.

Vinalani Una: This film was shelved after a few days of filming. The connection between this and Vina Nadana is that Ashwinidat was the producer for both the films and he wanted to make these movies with RGV and Singeetham Srinivasa Rao respectively.

Baghdad GajaDonga: This big-budget film under director Suresh Krishna was also shelved. It was going to be Chiranjeevi’s next after the superhit film Basha.

Vajrala Donga: Sridevi wanted to star and produce this movie. Chiranjeevi’s favourite director Kodandarami Reddy was roped in to direct the film. However, the movie was shelved without even going on floors.

Rendu Pellilla Katha: This film was planned with Chiranjeevi in the lead with the director being Kodandarami Reddy. Divya Bharati and another actor were to play the love interests of Chiranjeevi. But the movie did not go on floors due to the script not being finalized.

V.N. Aditya movie: Chiranjeevi was about to do a film with V. N. Aditya, who was doing well with films like Manasantha Nuvve and Nenunnanu. However, the movie was shelved shortly after its announcement.

Bhooloka Veerudu: Singeetham Srinivasa Rao was going to make a folk film with Chiranjeevi as the lead, called Bhooloka Veerudu. However, the movie stopped shooting shortly after going on the floors.

Andhrawala: The 2004 film was going to have Chiranjeevi in the lead role. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, N. T. Rama Rao Jr. ended up playing the lead. This was because Chiranjeevi rejected the film.

Autojani: Ram Charan announced Chiranjeevi’s 150th film to be Autojani. The movie was to be directed by Puri Jagannadh but the project never happened.

Shanti Nivasam: The film was a family-friendly one which stopped shooting in between and was shelved for unknown reasons.

Usury Kasula Vadu: Right before entering politics, Cheerajeevi was about to do this movie. But somehow, the movie never happened.

