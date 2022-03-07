B'day Special: When Anupam Kher Suffered Facial Paralysis While Shooting for This Film

Veteran actor Anupam Kher is celebrating his 67th birthday today. He was born on March 7, 1955, in Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla. He has been entertaining the audience for nearly three decades. On his birthday, the actor has posted pictures on Instagram showcasing his muscular and toned body. However, in 1994, Anupam had suffered facial paralysis when he was filming Hum Aapke Hain Koun.

Anupam was one of the actors in the film Hum Aapke Hain Koun, starring Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit, along with Reema Lagoo, Alok Nath, and Bindu among others. Even though he was suffering from facial paralysis during the filming of Hum Aapke Hain Koun, he did not give up and defeated the disease. Despite the doctor’s advice to take a rest for two months, he was determined to complete the film and did not stop shooting for it.

Anupam disclosed about the disease in journalist Rajat Sharma’s show Aapki Adalat. He said, “One day, I was having food at Anil Kapoor’s place. His wife Sunita told me that ‘your one eye is not blinking’. I thought it must be due to fatigue. When I was brushing the next morning, water came out from my mouth on its own."

Advertisement

Anupam said that after taking advice from director Yash Chopra, he went to a doctor who asked him to not do anything for two months to take the medicines on time. However, he went to the set of Hum Aapke Hain Koun.

“For a long time, Madhuri Dixit and Salman Khan thought I was doing comedy by making a face. I gathered everyone around and told them, ‘This is my situation, my problem but I am ready to shoot," he added.

Currently, Anupam Kher is busy promoting his next film, The Kashmir Files, which will hit the theatres on March 11.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.