B'Day Special: When Dinesh Lal Yadav Couldn't See, Touch Airplanes in Kolkata

Bhojpuri actor Dinesh Lal Yadav, popularly known as Nirahua, has impressed the audience with his acting and singing. Besides being an actor and singer, he is also a politician and contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls against Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav from the Azamgarh seat of Uttar Pradesh. However, his journey has not been easy.

Now a well-known name, Dinesh Yadav is celebrating his 43rd birthday today, but there was a time when he could not fulfil his dream of looking at an aeroplane. The incident left him sad and he shared about the same through a social media post.

There was a time when people paid Rs 20 to look at aeroplanes at Dum Dum airport in Kolkata. This was done for the people who dreamt of sitting in an aeroplane but could not. People used to fulfil their dream by paying Rs 20 to authorities for seeing and touching aeroplanes. Nirahua used to live with his family in Kolkata at that time. His father used to work in a factory there.

Nirahua belongs to the famous Birha family of Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur but he spent most of his childhood days in the Agarpara area of Kolkata with his father. He completed his education in the same suburbs of Kolkata. His father used to look after a family of 7 people alone with an income of Rs 3700. Despite being financially distressed, Nirahua’s father once took him to Dum Dum airport to show him aeroplanes. However, he could not see the aeroplanes as authorities had stopped the provision of showing airplanes to the common man. He was studying in class 8 at that time.

Nirahua had shared the incident in a Facebook post in August 2018 when he was going to Hyderabad after doing a show in Patna and was sitting at the Kolkata airport. It was at that time that he recalled his childhood.

Recalling the incident, he said that he was very angry as he felt that if a poor person can not sit in the airplane at least the provision to look at it should not have been stopped. At that time, his father told him that if he sincerely worked hard, then he could travel in an airplane one day.

