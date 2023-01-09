B’day Special: When Farhan Akhtar's Rumoured Affair With This Actress Made Headlines

Farhan Akhtar is celebrating his 49th birthday today. Born in 1974 to writer Javed Akhtar and filmmaker Honey Irani, Farhan has achieved immense success over the years. He has carved a niche among the audience as a celebrated producer, director, writer, actor and singer.

Apart from his professional front, his personal life, especially his rumoured link-up with actress Shraddha Kapoor has also been the talk of the town. Rumour had it that both actors were madly in love with each other and wanted to marry, but couldn’t do that because of Shraddha’s father, actor Shakti Kapoor. It is said that Shakti didn’t want anyone older in age to marry his daughter.

It all started when Farhan and Shraddha got to know each other on the sets of the film Rock On 2. Soon, they became good friends and started getting closer to each other. Reports of their rumoured link-up were enough to infuriate not only Shakti but Shraddha’s aunt Padmini Kolhapure as well.

Rumours are rife that things took a heated turn when Shakti and Padmini got to know somehow that Shraddha was spending time at Farhan’s house. They immediately reached there and unceremoniously took Shraddha with them. These reports are not officially confirmed but were shared by Farhan’s neighbours.

Both Shakti and Shraddha have rubbished these speculations. In an interview with a portal, Shakti said, “That’s total crap! It’s all shit. Somebody else also called me to inform me about this, but don’t believe it. It’s total, total, TOTAL crap. See I have been in this industry for over 35 years now. I know what happens so we don’t react to such things. It’s okay." Shraddha has said that these reports don’t affect her much, but when it concerns her family members, she thinks that things are going too far.

As of now, all these speculations have been put to rest, as Farhan is happily married to actress-host Shibani Dandekar.

