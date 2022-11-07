B'day Special: When Kiran Rao Talked About The Time She Started Liking Aamir Khan

Director-producer Kiran Rao celebrates her 49th birthday today, which is November 7. Kiran has given us some cinematic masterpieces like Delhi Belly, Dangal, Dhobi Ghaat, and the most recent Laal Singh Chaddha. The producer recently made all the headlines after her much-public divorce from the Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan after 15 years of marriage. Even though both of them have parted ways, Aamir and Kiran are still good friends, as revealed by them in a video.

On the occasion of Kiran’s 49th birthday, read about how Aamir and Kiran fell in love for the first time. Although the two celebs tied the knot in December 2005, Kiran earlier revealed that she had her eyes on Aamir much before.

In an interview, the producer spilled the beans that although she admired Aamir Khan during her younger days, she hardly thought that she could be his wife. Kiran further added that she had become a fan of Aamir’s works since she was 14 years old. Aamir’s romantic-musical film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak made a striking impression on her, making her one of Aamir’s admirers.

However, Kiran managed to forge a friendship with the 3 Idiots actor after she worked as an assistant director with filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker in Aamir’s cult classic film Lagaan. Over time, their friendship turned into love. Hence, Lagaan not only went on to become a blockbuster but also laid the foundation of Kiran and Aamir’s filmy love story. Reports claim that Aamir was fond of Kiran’s friendly and cheerful temperament.

Later, Kiran also made her directorial debut with the 2010 film Dhobi Ghat. The romantic drama was produced under the banners of Aamir Khan Productions.

Both Kiran and Aamir are proud parents of their 10-year-old son Azad Rao Khan, whom they welcomed via surrogacy. Leaving fans in utter shock, Aamir and Kiran announced their divorce on July 3, 2021, by issuing a statement, online.

The ex-partners later dropped a video message on their social media handles, where the two were seen holding hands, assuring their fans that they were happy with the decision.

