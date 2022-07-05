B'day Special: When Ranveer Singh Would Bring Lilies For Deepika Padukone to Impress Her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the most loved couples in the Hindi film industry. The nation has been rooting for them since the two locked eyes in their first film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela. Their on-screen chemistry translated into a wonderful companionship and soon we had a power couple. To get such an amazing life partner, Ranveer left no stone unturned. As the Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor turns 37 tomorrow, we narrate how he impressed Deepika.

In an Instagram live session with football player Sunil Chhetri, Ranveer revealed how he used to bring Lily flowers for Deepika. Ranveer would do this even when he met Deepika for a short while. The ’83 actor knew of Deepika’s love for Lily flowers. Ranveer decided that he would marry Deepika after knowing her for 6 months.

His father also came to know about this gesture. The Sooryavanshi actor was jokingly asked whether he had estimated money spent on flowers. Ranveer used to laugh off these remarks.

Apart from bringing flowers, Ranveer would also brag about his cooking skills in front of Deepika. Later, Deepika complained that Ranveer never cooked anything for her. Ranveer also didn’t shy away from admitting that he had never cooked anything apart from bread and eggs. In a hilarious twist to the Instagram live session, Deepika was heard shouting that he cannot cook eggs either.

Apart from giving a sneak peek into Ranveer’s cooking skills, Deepika also provided insights into his Mathematics. According to Deepika, Ranveer is extremely weak in Maths. Sunil replied that he was not good at Maths either. At this point, Ranveer conveyed a message to students who are not good at Mathematics. According to him, it is good if students are brilliant in Maths, but perfectly fine even when they are not.

