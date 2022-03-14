B'day Special: When Rohit Shetty Didn't Have Money And Had to Walk to Movie Sets

Rohit Shetty is one of the biggest names on the list of Bollywood filmmakers. The architect of commercially successful movies such as Simmba and Singham and his last outing Sooryavanshi didn’t achieve success right away. On his birthday, let’s have a look at Rohit’s journey in Bollywood.

Rohit Shetty was born on March 14, 1973, in Mumbai in a family with Bollywood links. His father MB Shetty had been an action choreographer, stuntman, and actor.

Rohit Shetty’s mother Madhu Shetty used to work as a junior artist. Rohit Shetty has two brothers – Hriday and Uday Shetty. Rohit completed his education at St. Mary’s School in Mumbai.

Rohit decided to become a director at the tender age of fourteen. In an interview with Curly Tales, he recalled his days of struggle when he would get a salary of Rs 35 per day. He also said that on the days he didn’t earn a salary, he had to walk to the movie sets.

He said that people often think that his journey was easy since he was from a family with film connections. “People think I’m from a filmmaking background, so it would be very easy for me, but it was not. Most of the time I had to choose between meals and travelling because I had money in my pocket for just one.".

“Our family used to live in Santa Cruz. After this, we shifted to my grandmother’s house in Dahisar. We didn’t even have a place to live. I was in a lot of trouble financially. I used to walk from Malad to Andheri. It used to take me one and a half to two hours. When I ask my driver to follow this route, he asks me how I know all the routes so well. There is a lot of struggle behind it."

In 2003, Rohit Shetty co-produced the film Zameen with Ajay Devgn, which was an average success at the box office. He then directed the 2006 film Golmaal, and that was the beginning of the phenomenon that Rohit Shetty is today.

