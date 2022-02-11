B'day Special: When Sherlyn Chopra Wanted to Romance With Vidya Balan

Model and actor Sherlyn Chopra is one of the boldest personalities of Bollywood. Owing to her bold fashion statement and opinions, she often hit the headlines.

Sherlyn Chopra has turned a year older today as she celebrates her 38th Birthday. Born on February 11, 1984, in Hyderabad, Sherlyn has appeared in many Hindi and Telugu films. The actor rose to fame in the year 2014, with Rupesh Paul’s film Kamasutra 3D.

Sherlyn Chopra has acted in several Hindi films like Game, Time Pass, Red Swastik, Naughty Boy, Wajah Tum Ho, Maya, Chameli, and Dil Bole Hadippa. However, she has also been the controversy’s favourite child. She is known for her controversies - be it her films or her statements.

Sherlyn once, in her Tweet, stated that she wanted to have an on-screen romance with Bollywood divaVidya Balan. “I love her. If she is listening to me, I want to tell her - Vidya, I can take better care of you than your husband Siddharth Roy Kapoor," the tweet read.

Moreover, during her days in Bigg Boss 3, she also demanded the makers install a camera in the bathroom. Sherlyn Chopra said that she would like to take a bath in front of the camera. The producers had flatly refused to accept Sherlyn Chopra’s demand. She was fired from Bigg Boss in three weeks.

Sherlyn Chopra has surprised people by making many revelations related to Bollywood. In 2018, sharing her experience with Sajid, Sherlyn wrote, “When I met Sajid in April 2005, a few days after my father’s death, he asked me to touch his private part. I remember telling him that I knew what it was like to have a penis and that was not my intention to meet you."

