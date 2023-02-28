Be it regional cinema or Hindi cinema, popular actress Varsha Usgaonkar has made a mark for herself in the industry. During the 90s, the actress collaborated with several well-known actors, including Akshay Kumar in Hatya. She has also appeared alongside Rajinikanth, Nana Patekar, Jeetendra, Jackie Shroff and Mithun Chakraborty. But as they say, every successful story comes with some struggles and a handful of controversies, and she has dealt with the same.

Since the actress is turning a year older today, we will tell you about one of the biggest controversies in her film career. The actress was too bold and never shied away from taking her decisions. She made several headlines when she posed for a magazine and went topless around 25 years back.

Nonetheless, the diva never stopped and kept working like a warrior. Her film career began with the Marathi film Gammat Jammat. Varsha then appeared in BR Chopra’s popular mythological serial Mahabharata in 1988, playing the character of Uttara. This TV show gave birth to many artists, and their characters remain their identity to this day. Varsha, who appeared in the serial, also caught people’s attention and landed a role in Bollywood.

Varsha Usgaonkar previously stated that her casting in the show was purely coincidental and not planned. According to Varsha Usgaonkar, the Mahabharata was very popular at the time, and people used to plan their lives around it. She said, “It so happened that I had guests and they requested to see the shooting. When we reached the sets of Mahabharat, a sequence was being shot with Abhimanyu and the search was on for someone to play his wife. The only condition was that she should be a classical dancer." Gufi Paintal, who played Shakuni, was one of the production designers, and he chose Varsha for the role.

At that time Varsha Usgaonkar was already a renowned name in Marathi cinema and was also a good dancer. She said, “It was all a game of luck and I had no reason to say no. My parents were happier than me, and that was one of the reasons that helped me become a successful actress."

Varsha made her Bollywood debut in Doodh Ka Karz in 1991. She appeared in the film Hatya alongside Akshay Kumar. Despite working with Bollywood’s biggest stars, she was unable to find success in Bollywood. Her most popular films include Tiranga and Chehra. The diva left the industry and married Ajay Sharma, son of music director Ravi Shankar Sharma, in 2000.

