Bear Grylls Birthday Special: 5 Indian Celebs Who Embarked on an Adventure with him

You may have grown up in awe of Tarzan and Mowgli and their survival skills in the wilderness but you have to admit that the only urban person who got close enough to possessing survival skills like them is Edward Micheal Grylls, better known worldwide as Bear Grylls.

No, he does not wear a loincloth or swing from trees and is very much an urban inhabitant as you are but he has mastered the art of surviving in wild terrains like jungles, forests and mountainous caves, away from modern civilization. His shows like Man Vs Wild and Running Wild with Bear Grylls on Discovery have had him doing so with finesse and the famous TV star has also had many celebrities join him in his adventures.

In recent times, he has also had Indian celebrities on his show. On the occasion of his 48th birthday, let us revisit the episodes of Running Wild with Bear Grylls which were graced by Indian celebs.

Narendra Modi

The first Indian guest on Bear Gryll’s show was the Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself. PM Modi’s willingness to appear on the show demonstrated his spontaneity and revealed a more adventurous side to him. It was shot in 2019 at Jim Corbett Tiger Reserve in Uttarakhand.

Rajinikanth

The Thailaiva was the second Indian guest on the show. This special episode of the show was shot in the parts of Karnataka’s Bandipur Tiger Reserve’s jungles in January 2020.

Akshay Kumar

It was not long before Bear Grylls joined hands with our desi hardened adventure geek Akshay Kumar for a hiking session at Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka in September 2020. On social media, the actor cautioned his fans not to expect fireworks when an explorer meets an ‘action junkie,’ because all they discovered was ‘brotherhood’ between them.

Ajay Devgn

The episode, which was shot in the Indian Ocean, follows the Singham actor on a survival adventure that begins in a sea dominated by sharks and unfavourable weather and progresses to desolate islands.

Vicky Kaushal

Yet another episode on the Indian Ocean, this episode deals with Vicky’s phobia of deep waters, which he admitted at the start of the show.

It was fascinating to watch him confront his worries with each stride across the swampy mangrove jungle and the open waters off an unidentified Indian Ocean island.

