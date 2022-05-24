Beast Actress Aparna Das Is Having A Blast In Maldives

Aparna Das always leaves her fans amazed with her outstanding fashion scene. Recently, she went on a vacation to the Maldives and shared some photos and videos from the trip. And, her beach getaway album is all things amazing. It is screaming travel goals from miles away.

In one of the videos from her Maldives diaries, Aparna is seen in a tie-dry summer dress. She is looking every bit gorgeous. She captioned, “Can’t get over the place". One of her fans wrote, “Wow beautiful". Another said, “Looking like an angel". Her fans just loved the Reels. The video has garnered 194k views so far.

If you are looking for beach fashion goals then Aparna’s Instagram page is your stop. She made our hearts skip a beat in a pristine white dress. In the pic, she is sitting on the stairs of her pool villa. Along with the pictures, she wrote, “I left my heart in the Maldives". She has also used hashtags like Maldives, travel, beach, nature, sunset, holiday and many more.

Aparna works mainly in Malayalam and Tamil films. She made her acting debut in 2018. With the Malayalam language satirical comedy film Njan Prakashan. The film is directed by Sathyan Anthikad and written by Sreenivasan. Fahadh Faasil plays the lead role in the film.

Later she played the female lead in Manoharam opposite Vineet Sreenivasan in 2019.

Lastly, Aparna was seen in the Tamil language action comedy film Beast. Directed by Nelson and produced by Sun Pictures. The film stars Vijay and Pooja Hegde in the lead role. The movie revolves around Ex RAW Agent’s crusade to rescue people held hostage in a shopping mall by terrorists.

