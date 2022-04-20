Beast Box Office Collection: Vijay-Starrer To Cross Rs 100 Cr Mark in Tamil Nadu

Tamil star Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Beast, which hit the theatres on 13 April, was touted to be one of the most anticipated movies of 2022. The Nelson Dilipkumar directorial was expected to do wonders at the box office.

However, the film received mixed reviews from the critics and audience alike. Though the film managed to make a big sum in Tamil Nadu and is well poised to cross the Rs 100 crore mark in the state, box office figures from the rest of India are not as impressive.

Let’s take a look at the area wise break up of the box office collections of Vijay’s Beast after 6 days of its release:

Tamilnadu: Rs 97.80 Crore

Telugu States: Rs 12.48 Crore

Karnataka: Rs 12.65 Crore

Kerala: Rs 9.86 Crore

Rest of India: Rs 3.20 Crore

Overseas: Rs 56.62 Crore

Total Worldwide collection – Rs 192.19 Crore

While the film has been praised for the songs, action sequences, and Vijay’s acting performance, its weak storyline has drawn a lot of flak.

Vijay’s father SA Chandrasekhar also opened up about why Beast received negative reviews. Chandrasekhar reportedly stated that the screenplay of the film was weak. He added that the film will still run well and will manage to make a good box office collection because of Vijay’s stardom.

Pooja Hegde played the female lead in Beast, while Selvaraghavan, Shine Tom Chacko, Yogi Babu, Ankur Ajit Vikal, and Redin Kingsley appeared in key roles.

The film featured Vijay in the role of Veeraraghavan, a former RAW field operative, who rescues people held hostage in a shopping mall by terrorists.

The music in the film was composed by Anirudh, while cinematography and editing were handled by Manoj Paramahamsa and R. Nirmal respectively.

