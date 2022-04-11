Beast First Review Out: Vijay Gives Brilliant Performance in 'Paisa-Vasool' Action Entertainer

Tamil superstar Vijay’s much-awaited film Beast is all set to hit the theaters on April 13. Before the film’s release, Umair Sandhu, a member of the overseas Censor Board, got an opportunity to watch the film, written and directed by Nelson Dilpkumar.

Sandhu shared his review of the film on social media and gave it four stars. Posting the review on his Instagram Story, Sandhu wrote, “Vijay looks very dashing and his performance is outstanding. He is brilliant in every frame. Engaging Story and Screenplay, Dialogues are Clap Worthy. Nelson’s direction is simple and he shows that he has the ability to handle a film of this scale. He also joins the dots in the narrative neatly. On the whole, Beast is a paisa-vasool action entertainer which has style as well as enough twists and turns to keep the viewers engrossed." (sic)

Sandhu, in a tweet, also called Beast “one of the finest films ever made in the history of Kollywood".

Beast follows Vijay’s “best and the most notorious spy" Veera Raghavan who is out to save people stuck at Chennai’s East Coast Mall from hijackers. He is described as “meaner, leaner and stronger" in the trailer. Beast marks Vijay’s 65th film. The film went on floors in 2021. However, the shoot was halted due to the second wave of coronavirus.

Beast marks Pooja’s first film with Vijay. It also marks her comeback to Tamil cinema after a gap of nine years. The actor made her silver screen debut with director Mysskin’s crime drama Mugamoodi in 2012.

Selvaraghavan and Yogi Babu play supporting roles in Beast. Kalanithi Maran has produced the film under his banner Sun Pictures. Anirudh Ravichander has penned Beast’s music. The film will face a clash at the box office with Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2, which also stars Sanjay Dutt.

