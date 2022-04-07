Beast's Advance Bookings Open to Excellent Response, Tickets Sold Out at Many Places

Fans of actor Vijay are eagerly waiting for the release of his next movie Beast. The bookings opened on Wednesday to an excellent response. Most of the tickets were sold out shortly after the bookings started.

The trailer of Beast was recently released and it went viral instantly. The trailer has crossed a stunning 40 million views in just a few days. Vijay can be seen in his most violent avatar yet and his character Veeraraghavan is described as ‘one of the best and most notorious spies we have ever had’ in the trailer.

Going by the terrific response to the trailer and booking of the film, fans are expecting Beast to be a huge success at the box office.

The trailer suggests that Beast’s plot is based on a mall hijacking attempt. Fans have noticed an uncanny resemblance between Vijay’s Beast and several elements of the Hollywood classic action movie, Die Hard. Some have even compared Vijay to Bruce Willis.

Beast is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, and also has Pooja Hegde and Selvaraghavan playing important roles.

The film’s music is directed by Anirudh Ravichander, and two songs from the movie, Arabic Kuthu and Jolly O Gymkhana, have already gone viral.

Amid the buzz around the movie, Sun TV will be airing a special show, Face to Face with Vijay, on April 10. This will be Vijay’s first interview after 10 years on television.

Actor Vijay was last seen in the hit movie Master. The movie was directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and was released last year. The movie received positive reviews from both critics and audiences alike.

Vijay will next collaborate with Telugu filmmaker Vamsi Paidipally for an untitled movie.

