'Beautiful Journey': Director Bala and Actor Suriya to Reunite After Almost 2 Decades

Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar has announced that he has joined hands with director Bala for an upcoming film. He shared the news in a tweet, along with a picture of the duo together with senior actor and his father Sivakumar.

“Someone who has more faith over me than myself; Who introduced me to a new world and gave me an identity; 20 years later, now, he is before me again with the same enthusiasm. A beautiful journey is back with my Bala brother with the blessings of my father," Suriya said in a tweet.

Suriya and Bala have earlier worked together in notable films such as ‘Nandha’ in 2001, and ‘Pithamagan’ in 2003.

Suriya’s cinematic career has been on a high pedestal after the film Nandha which was directed by Bala; a movie that made a huge impact on the actor’s career path.

Currently, the actor is engaged in production apart from acting. He has been producing many films, opening doors for debutant directors if the storyline is strong enough.

Meanwhile, it’s worth noting that some films, including 26 Vayadhinile starring Surya’s wife Jyothika; Pasanga 2, 24; Uriyadi 2; Soorarai Pottru; etc. were produced by the duo — Suriya and Jyothika’s production house. The movie ‘Udanpirappe’ which was released on OTT couple of weeks back, starring Jyothika, has also caught the attention of many.

Naachiyaar was the last released film of director Bala in 2018. The film starring Jyothika had received mixed reactions. Director Bala is known to excel in training actors starring in his films to fit the story perfectly.

Subsequently, latest reports state that actress Aishwarya Rajesh has been selected to play the female lead role in the upcoming film with Suriya, which is currently in the early stages of production.

Meanwhile, the actor is now gearing up to offer a delightful Diwali to his fans with the release of his film Jai Bhim, which is scheduled to release on OTT on November 2, 2021.

