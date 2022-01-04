'Beautiful Memories': Khushbu Sundar Shares Childhood Photo of Rana Daggubati, He Reacts

Actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar has shared a throwback picture of actor Rana Daggubati with his uncle Venkatesh Daggubati. She found the picture in her wardrobe. In the picture, Rana is sitting on Venkatesh’s lap. The picture came to the notice of Rana and he thanked Khusbu for sharing the picture carrying the sweet memories of his childhood.

Khushbu shared the picture on Twitter calling it “beautiful memories".

In the throwback picture, a young Rana is held by Venkatesh as they spent time together. Rana looked distracted while Venkatesh smiled for the camera.

After noticing the picture, Rana thanked her and wished her Happy new year 2022.

Rana’s fans were also shared their happiness on seeing the actor’s childhood picture.

Actor Rana Daggubati will be sharing screen space with his uncle and actor Venkatesh Daggubati for the first time in a web series titled Rana Naidu. The web series is an adaptation of the popular American crime show, Ray Donovan. The series will be directed by Karan Anshuman and Suparn Verma and will stream on Netflix. The series was announced in September 2021.

Rana was last seen in the multilingual film Haathi Mere Saathi. He is now awaiting the release of the upcoming Telugu period romantic drama, Virataparvam.He will also be seen in Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak.

On the other hand, Venkatesh was seen in Asuran’s Telugu remake, titled Narappa. He is currently shooting for F3.

