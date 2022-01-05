'Become So Confident That...': Bhojpuri Star Akshara Singh's Latest Video is Fitness Goals

Bhojpuri YouTube star Akshara Singh has shared on Instagram a video, encouraging everyone to believe in themselves and be so confident that nobody’s opinion affects them. The short video clip shows Akshara focussed and working out in a gym. The video also gives a glimpse of YouTube’s star’s workout regimen.

In the caption, the actor wrote, “Become so confident in who you are that no one’s opinion & rejection can rock you. You can do it. Go for it."

The video is now going viral and has already garnered over 93,000 likes from Akshara’s fans and well-wishers. In the short clip, the actor is seen in a tracksuit jacket and black yoga pants paired with white sports shoes. The song, Unstoppable, plays in the background and Akshara is seen doing various exercises.

In the comments section, some of her fans said that they also wanted to be as fit as Akshara and will start exercising daily.

Akshara posts pictures and videos regularly to her Instagram handle, and her fans, too, love to comment and express love for their favourite actor.

The actor was most recently seen in a dance video, Aara Jaani, which was a hit among the audience.

Akshara’s Bhojpuri film Vivah 2 and her music video Paani Paani had also created a lot of buzz in the industry. The Paani Paani song had crossed fifty-three million views in just a few days of its release on YouTube.

Reports say the actor has signed a number of projects for 2022.

