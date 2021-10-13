'Beer Cheaper Than Lemon Water': Marathi Director Viju Mane's Hilarious FB Post

Marathi film director Viju Mane has shared on Facebook a hilarious post wherein he has talked about his experience of dining out with an actor friend. Sharing photographs with Kushal Badrike and the restaurant’s bill, Viju drew everyone’s attention to the price of lemon water and Beer. The director said that beer was cheaper than lemon water.

In the post, Viju said that he asked Kushal to come with him for a nice beer since it was sunny outside in the afternoon. However, Kushal suggested they drink lemon water instead. Hence, the two of them ended up having lemon water only to later realise that beer was cheaper. In brackets, the director also wrote that the restaurant was in Thane and not in Goa.

For the ones reading the post, the picture of the bill showing the price of lemon water came as a shock. The bill showed that they paid Rs 310 for fresh lime soda and fresh lime water.

The comments on this post were also funny. While one Facebook user said that a lemon colour saree would have come in this budget, another wrote that trying something different is always expensive. A third one wrote that it was a lemon beer for sure. This post shared by Viju is going viral on social media.

