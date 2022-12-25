Before Cirkus, Bollywood Films That Tried to Cash in on the Christmas Craze

Ranveer Singh’s Cirkus hit the big screens on Friday, December 23. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the movie also stars Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez in crucial roles. The drama is based on William Shakespeare's play The Comedy of Errors and it revolves around two identical twins who meet years after being split at birth.

However, Cirkus isn’t the first film that has been released during Christmas week. Over the years there have been many movies that have hit the silver screens during Christmas. Hence, here’s a look at some of the movies over the years that have been released during Christmas.

83

Kabir Khan’s film 83 was released on December 24, 2021. The film tells the story of Team India's historic victory at the 1983 Cricket World Cup, captained by Kapil Dev. The movie stars Ranveer Singh, Harrdy Sandhu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Deepika Padukone and many more in crucial roles. Many of Ranveer Singh's admirers were eager to watch the movie in theatres, but they were unable to see it due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown. Instead, they waited for the movie to be released digitally. The movie is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Good Newwz

Good Newwz starred Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kiara Advani in lead roles. The comedy-drama revolves around a sperm mix-up in an IVF hospital. The comedy did good business at the box office.

Dabangg 3

Dabangg 3 was released worldwide on 20 December 2019, on the pre-Christmas weekend. Chulbul Panday has evolved into a recognisable figure in Bollywood over time. His eccentric personality and macho attitude have created a strong connection with the audience. Salman's character returned in Dabangg 3. This time, he faced up against South Asian great Kicchaa Sudeep.

Zero

Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, and Katrina Kaif, the Jab Tak Hai Jaan trio, reunited in Aanand L. Rai's Zero. Shah Rukh Khan portrayed a self-centred dwarf guy who learned the importance of love during the film's tumultuous adventure.

Tiger Zinda Hai

Ek Tha Tiger's 2012 sequel, Tiger Zinda Hai, was released on December 22, 2017. The Ali Abbas Zaffar-directed movie picked off immediately where the first instalment left off. Indian nurses are being held prisoner by a terrorist group, and Tiger (Salman Khan) and Zoya (Katrina Kaif), who have given up on their lives as agents, must go back to the field to save them.

