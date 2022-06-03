Before KGF Franchise Made Him a Superstar, This is What Actor Yash Was Doing

KGF star, Naveen Kumar Gowda, commonly known as Yash, is a modern-day sensation now after the humongous success of KGF: Chapter 2. But we bet you didn’t know that Yash was once a TV actor. Yes, KGF’s Rocky played several supporting roles on TV before he became a superstar in the Kannada film industry.

Yash made his small screen debut with the series Nand Gokul, which aired on ETV Kannada in 2004. Further, in 2007, he appeared in Jambada Hudugi, directed by Priya Hassan. The film was commercially successful and ran for around a hundred days.

In 2008, he appeared in the romantic drama Moggina Manasu, for which he received the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor, which proved to be a breakthrough for the actor.

Talking about his debut in a leading role, in 2008, he was seen in the film Rocky. Though the film did not work at the box office. He followed it up with a string of commercially successful romantic flicks, earning him his first Filmfare Award nomination for Best Actor in a Dramatic Film in 2012.

In 2013, he did a college romance film Googly. In 2014, he was seen in a comedy-drama Raja Huli, a fantasy action Gajakesari and a romantic comedy Mr and Mrs Ramachari. Later, in 2015, the actor was seen in his action form, Masterpiece, and action romance Santhu Straight Forward in 2016.

In 2016, Yash established himself as a significant actor in Kannada cinema by winning his first Filmfare Award for the best actor for Mr and Mrs. Ramachari.

Prashanth Neel’s action film K.G.F: Chapter 1, which became India’s highest-grossing Kannada film, catapulted Yash to national prominence and earned him his second Filmfare Award for Best Actor. He received even more accolades for his role in the sequel, K.G.F: Chapter 2, which is India’s third highest-grossing film.

