Before Marrying Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu Said 'I Won't Give Up My Career After Marriage'

Since the joint announcement of their separation in October last year, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya have constantly been taking over the headlines. While Samantha has spoken about her split on several occasions, Chaitanya chose to talk about it only recently. Their separation led to rumours of Samantha having affairs. Some reports even claimed that the Telugu actress never wanted children and has had abortions. Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their split via a joint statement on October 2, 2021. Ever since they made the official announcement about ending their marriage, a lot has been said and written about it.

There were also rumours that Naga Chaitanya was reportedly unhappy with Samantha’s decision to take on bold roles. As per BollywoodLife sources, it was not only Naga Chaitanya, but his parents Nagarjuna Akkineni and others too who were not too pleased with Samantha’s decision to continue doing bold scenes and item numbers in her films, post her marriage. The source even said that Naga Chaitanya and his family were completely in shock to see Samantha’s sex scene in ‘The Family Man 2’ and felt “betrayed".

Interestingly, back in 2016, before her wedding to Chaitanya, Samantha had talked about not giving up her career post marriage. In an old interview with SpotboyE, the actress had also said that luckily, it wasn’t difficult for her to make equal space with the heroes.

“I was blessed," Samantha had said. “In my very first film Ye Maaye Chesave (Telugu), I had a role on a par with the leading man Naga Chaitanya whom, incidentally, I am all set to marry… My individual space was allotted to me from the beginning of my career. So the struggle was never to get roles on a par with the hero," she had added.

Further talking about becoming Akkineni Nagarjuna’s daughter-in-law, Samantha had said, “Pride has been part of personality. I’d rather not think about my achievements. I’ve never stopped to admire what I’ve done. Because I don’t think I’ve achieved anything much. I still have a long way to go. This is why I won’t give up my career after marriage."

