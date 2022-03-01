Before Marrying Romi Bhatia, Kapil Dev Was in a Relationship With This Actress

Several cricketers have been linked to Bollywood heroines over the years and even a few openly spoke about their relationships. Many of such cases were mere rumours but a few cricketers got married to actresses from Hindi film industry. Cricket legend Kapil Dev and Sarika Kapur were in a relationship, though they never spoke about it publicly.

Both Kapil and Sarika were at the pinnacles of their career at the time when they met. They were introduced to each other by Manoj Kumar’s wife Shashi Goswami at a party. They became friends and started meeting each other. Very soon, that friendship blossomed to love. There were also reports that Kapil took Sarika to Punjab for a meeting with his parents. Both were quite serious for each other but Kapil changed his mind after meeting Romi Bhatia.

Romi was introduced to Kapil by his best friend Sunil Bhatia. Kapil fell in love with Romi at first sight. Initially, Romi was a bit apprehensive about Kapil. This apprehension was due to the news about the relationship between Kapil and Sarika. Several reports claimed Kapil and Sarika might end up tying the knot any time. Hearing this news, Romi reached out to Kapil. Kapil also hadn’t forgotten Romi. He apologised to Sarika and broke up. After staying in a relationship for a brief period, Kapil tied the knot with Romi Bhatia in 1980.

On the other hand Sarika got married to iconic Tamil actor Kamal Haasan in 1988. Kamal was already married at that time but he left his wife Vani Ganapathy and married Sarika. Kamal and Sarika have two children Shruti Haasan and Akshara Haasan. They got divorced in 2004.

