Before Rupali Bhosale, This Actor was Offered Role of Sanjana in Aai Kuthe Kay Karte

Sanjana’s character in Aai Kuthe Kay Karte has become one of the significant reasons for the show’s popularity. Despite its negative shades, the character manages to generate a much-desired thrill among the audience. Rupali Bhosale, the actor who plays this character, has also garnered massive popularity. However, do you know that before Rupali, another actor was offered this role?

According to reports, Sulekha Talwalkar was offered the role of Sanjana. For some unknown reasons, Sulekha rejected the offer. It was after she turned down the offer, Bigg Boss Marathi 2 fame Rupali stepped in.

Sulekha’s fans felt deeply saddened after they came to know of this development. Sulekha became popular with her role of Poonam Shastri in the TV series Asambhav. Her acting was appreciated by the audience. They were dejected when Sulekha left Asambhav. Sulekha was replaced by Madhurani Gokhale Prabulkar in Asambhav. Interestingly, Madhurani plays the character of Arundhati in the serial Aai Kuthe Kay Karte in which Sulekha could have been seen playing Sanjana’s character.

Asambhav narrated the story of a young woman, who remembers the atrocities done to her in past and has now taken rebirth. The serial, based on the concept of reincarnation, described how the woman becomes hell-bent on avenging the atrocities unleashed on her. Sulekha also garnered praise with her acting in serials like Majha Hoshil Na and Sanga Tu Aahes Ka. She is currently playing a pivotal role in the serial Muramba, which airs on Star Pravah.

Coming back to the character of Sanjana, before Sulekha and Rupali, it was played by Deepali Pansare. Deepali had enacted a negative character for the first time in his career and garnered a fantastic response. She left the serial midway due to the pandemic. Deepali missed being on the sets and recalled fond memories from shooting for Aai Kuthe Kay Karte. Deepali thanked the whole team behind Aai Kuthe Kay Karte while leaving.

