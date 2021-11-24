Before Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya Wanted to Marry A Popular Tamil Actress?

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya announced their divorce earlier in October. The news left ChaySam fans extremely disheartened. However, it is now being reported that Samantha was not the first woman Chaitanya wanted to marry.

Before marrying Samantha in 2017, the 35-year-old Telugu actor was allegedly dating a popular Tamil actress from a film family. Chaitanya and the actress were in a relationship before he tied the knot with Samantha. The duo met in 2013 and hit it off instantly. However, their relationship could not turn into a marriage.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya, who had tied the knot in October 2017, announced their separation on October 2 in a joint statement on social media.

“To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thank you for your support," the note read.

Chaitanya and Samantha made the separation announcement just days before their fourth wedding anniversary. Later that month, Samantha also deleted her photos with Chaitanya from her Instagram. The actors had a destination wedding in Goa in 2017.

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya celebrated his birthday on Tuesday. Chaitanya’s father Nagarjuna Akkineni unveiled the former’s first look as Chinna Bangarraju from their upcoming film Bangarraju. Bangarraju marks Naga Chaitanya and his father Nagarjuna’s third film together. On his son’s birthday, Nagarjuna wished him by unveiling the “first look and style of Chinna Bangarraju" along with the film’s teaser.

