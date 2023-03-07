Poonam Rajput headlined Anurag Kashyap’s international short film Char Chappalein that has been reaping praises at the film festival circuits across the world. It also features Manav Kaul and Randeep Jha in titular roles. Poonam, who has previously showcased her acting skills in Vidya Balan’s Begum Jaan and the critically acclaimed web series Mirzapur 2, talked about her experience working with Anurag Kashyap, the reason behind declining Bigg Boss and much more.

During an exclusive conversation with News18 Showsha, Poonam Rajput revealed what Chaar Chappalein is all about. She shared, “I play a young 31-year-old newly married woman and the film shows a very dark side of India. It’s a story about a man and a woman. My character is Bihari and it has Randeep Jha who had recently won everyone’s heart with Trial By Fire."

Collaborating with Anurag Kashyap is a dream for many actors and getting validated for their performance is a cherry on the cake. Poonam Rajput disclosed how she became a part of this project. She stated, “Usually in projects being helmed by big directors, the main actors are pre-decided. So it was a huge surprise for me when this opportunity was extended to me. I had just wrapped Begum Jaan and was asked to audition for the role by the casting directors from Kashyap’s team. And since it was my dream to work with him, I was nervous because the pre-requisite for my character was to have dark circles and to look minimalistic and poor. The story itself was something that everyone can relate to. And fortunately, I was greenlit for the role and Anurag Kashyap himself called me to inform me of the good news."

Poonam further recalled that she didn’t get the time to prepare since the film went on floors the very next day. Sharing the compliment she got from the Gangs of Wasseypur film-maker after acing the most important scene in a single take, Poonam said, “Randeep and I shot that scene in a single long take and we couldn’t believe that. It was a very tricky scene but we sailed through without a hiccup. And interestingly, that’s the best scene in the film. And then for Anurag Kashyap to laud us and say ‘Inn logo ne meri zindagi ka sabse bada scene de diya one take deke’ in front of a crew consisting of 150+ people was overwhelming for me. It was a big deal for me."

Talking about her experience working with Anurag Kashyap, Poonam explained, “For any actor in the industry, it’s a known fact that Anurag Kashyap is a tough director to impress. But that’s a big misconception. Anurag Kashyap is the kind of film-maker who doesn’t fuss about how you look, what you wear, what your hairstyle is or what your accent is. He gives you full liberty to improv with the dialogues as long as you don’t lose the essence of the character you are essaying. You get the time for improvisation and he doesn’t exert any pressure on you. He is amicable and friendly."

She also added, “And his simplicity oozes on his sets as well. Everyone is treated equally and they have to stick to the schedule chalked out for them. It’s just a false perception that he is scary and intimidating. If you are a good actor then you would definitely fit the criteria of his liking. You cannot impress him In any other way. You have to be minimalistic, natural and you have to be very much comfortable in your own skin."

Poonam Rajput was also invited to participate in Bigg Boss 9. But she had decided to decline the offer. Explaining her reason behind it and sharing whether she would like to feature in the popular TV reality show in future, she said, “Those who participate in Bigg Boss might become popular for a while but their names fade away in a year or two. And if you are an actor, you get stuck in the phase of earning good money but through live shows, events etc. At that time, my aim was to establish myself as an actor. That’s my first priority.

“Secondly, I am an unfiltered person who says things at whim and I didn’t want to say something controversial which ends up hampering my career. However, if I get an offer again, I’ll definitely consider it. And if that happens, I’ll play the game independently and honestly. I am not the planning/plotting kind of person," the actress concluded.

Chaar Chappalein is helmed by Anurag Kashyap, with screenplay written by Varun Grover. It features Randeep Jha, Manav Kaul and Rajat. The film would be premiering soon in India.

