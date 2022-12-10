Begum Para: Pakistan Born Actress Who Became Bollywood’s First Glamour Girl

Begum Para is considered as one of the most daring actresses of the 1950s and she is known as the first glamour girl of Bollywood. The actress displayed her ethereal beauty and phenomenal charm in films like Neel Kamal (1947), Jharna (1948) and Kar Bhala (1956). But, her fascinating life story is much more than flashy achievements and staggering box office statistics. December 9 marked her 96th death anniversary.

Let’s take a look at some interesting facts about the iconic actress.

Begum Para was born as Zubeda Ul Haq in Jhelum in pre-independent India (now in Pakistan). Her father was a judge in Bikaner, Rajasthan, during British rule. She spent her childhood days in Bikaner and completed her higher education from Aligarh Muslim University.

Begum Para embarked on her journey in the Hindi film industry with the movie Chand (1944), directed by DD Kashyap. The star cast included Prem Adeeb and Begum Para in the titular roles with Sitara Devi (Menaka), Sapru, Master Balakram, Ram Singh and Vatsala, among others in supporting characters. Her acting did not strike a chord with the audiences, but she won the hearts of many with her ravishingly gorgeous presence.

Begum Para was among those actresses who never shied away from showcasing her bold demeanour on screen. In one interview she recalled, “I have millions of memories from those days. I didn’t smoke, as I never liked it. But, I did drink even when it was considered taboo. I used to hold a glass of whisky openly, unlike other actresses who mixed whisky in colas and pretended that they were teetotalers."

Newspapers and film magazines at that time were smitten by Begum Para’s glamorous on-screen presence. She talked about this in an interview with a portal. According to the Do Mastane actress, this happened because she had an impressive figure and wore outfits like trousers, skirts and shirts which emphasised it.

Fans were stunned when Begum Para made the decision of bidding farewell to the film industry after she married Nasir Khan, Dilip Kumar’s brother, in 1958. She had met him on the sets of Lootera. They both married and had three children. There were reports that because of her independent nature, she did not get along with Dilip Kumar, though things became fine later. She last acted in the film Saawariya (2007).

