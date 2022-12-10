Belagavi Border Dispute: Kannada Actor Shiva Rajkumar Urges An End To Violence

The long-running conflict between Karnataka and Maharashtra over Belagavi has heated up once again. Controversial comments made about the border conflict by officials in both states have caused violence. Some Kannada activists were allegedly accused of hurling stones at buses and lorries from Maharashtra near Belagavi. Amid all this, Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar has remarked on the conflict. Speaking with a Kannada news channel, the actor asked to stop this violence, as we all are Indians. The actor further said that we all are brothers and sisters, and violence is not the solution to this matter. The actor urged police and politicians to work together to normalise the situation.

The Belagavi dispute has remained at standstill for almost six decades. Belagavi, then known as Belgaum, was a part of the vast Bombay state, which also comprised portions of what is now Maharashtra and Karnataka, at the time of India’s Independence. Both Marathi and Kannada speakers referred to the city, the district, and the administrative region as Belgaum. In 2014, the name was formally changed to Belagavi.

Advertisement

The 1956 States Reorganisation Act can be linked to the ongoing border conflict between Maharashtra and Karnataka over Belagavi. The Act redrew the linguistic boundaries between the Indian States and Union Territories. The Maharashtra government asserts that hundreds of villages that were Marathi speaking, were improperly transferred.

Belagavi’s exclusion, along with that of several villages in other border regions like Karwar and Nipani, was contested by Maharashtra. Karnataka, however, resisted giving up any of these territories. In 2004, the Maharashtra government filed a case with the Supreme Court. It also urged that until the Supreme Court issues a ruling on the matter, the border region be placed under the control of the Union government as a Union Territory.

Read all the Latest Movies News here