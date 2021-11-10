Bella Hadid Opens Up About 'Breakdowns and Burnouts' With Tearful Selfies on Instagram

Supermodel Bella Hadid has spoken out about her mental health “rollercoaster" of “breakdowns and burnouts", accompanied by a series of tearful selfies, in a post on Instagram. Bella was responding to a Willow Smith video about insecurity and anxiety, saying her words made her feel “less alone". In the post, she also urged anyone struggling like her to remember that “you’re not alone".

She shared a clip from Willow’s video alongside a series of photos of herself in tears. “Social media is not real. For anyone struggling, please remember that. Sometimes all you’ve gotta hear is that you’re not alone. I’ve had enough breakdowns and burnouts to know this: if you work hard enough on yourself, spending time alone to understand your traumas, triggers, joys, and routine, you will always be able to understand or learn more about your own pain and how to handle it," the model wrote in the caption.

“All humans are different, every single human has something so special and unique to offer. And people forget that everyone is basically feeling the same way: lost, confused, not really sure why they’re here. That anxiety, like, everyone is feeling that- - and trying to cover it up in some way. We’re gonna come together in our flaws. In our insecurities, in our joy, in our happiness, and accept it all as beautiful and natural," Bella added.

Advertisement

The 25-year-old runway staple has previously spoken about battling severe depression and anxiety since she was a teenager. To mark Mental Health Awareness Day in 2019, she said it was “a struggle that I know a majority of us have dealt with in the past or are dealing with currently".

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.