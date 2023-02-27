Bella Hadid Opens Up on Her Mental Health, Morning Anxiety, Says ‘Wanted To Show How Stupid I Feel…’

Supermodel Bella Hadid recently opened up about her morning health and morning anxiety. The actress talked about the same in a video that she posted on TikTok. The runway model also described how she feels when she goes through the morning anxiety, and what triggers it.

As reported by to E! News, a USA-based entertainment news outlet, she documented herself lying in bed after waking up to talk about her mental health and how it affects her at the start of the day. “I have like the worst morning anxiety… I want to come on here because I want to hold myself accountable for my morning routine and also, I want to just show you something: How f-king dumb I look sometimes in the morning when I do my morning affirmations [and] try to get my routine done. [It] usually doesn’t work because I just have so much anxiety," Bella shared in a TikTok video, reported the outlet.

She explained that from time to time, her anxious thoughts overpower her, leading her to not believe the affirmations she recites. “I wanted to show you was how stupid I feel sometimes when I’m laying here and I don’t believe it," she said.

According to E! News, giving examples of her affirmations, Bella continued, “I’ll be like, ‘Your gonna have an amazing day today, Bella. You’re not gonna let your anxiety overrule you. You are loved. You are loved. You are loved, Bella. Not everyone hates you. "

It’s not the first time Bella has so candidly opened up about her mental health. Back in 2021, she posted a series of photos to Instagram of herself crying that she had previously sent to her doctor and her mom, Yolanda Hadid, to communicate how she was feeling during depressive episodes.

“It was the easiest thing for me to do at the time because I was never able to explain how I was feeling," she explained to WSJ. Magazine for the My Monday Morning series in 2022. “I would just be in excruciating and debilitating mental and physical pain, and I didn’t know why. That was over the past three years."

On the topic of sharing those very photos to Instagram, an app that often serves as a highlight reel of seemingly perfect moments, Bella noted, “It was to make sure that anybody that was feeling that way knew it was OK to feel that way."

