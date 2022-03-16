Bella Hadid Regrets Getting Nose Job at 14, Furious Fans Slam Yolanda: 'She's A Terrible Mom'

Bella Hadid made a few shocking revelations in her recent interview with Vogue US. The supermodel, who is also the daughter of former model Yolanda Hadid and sister of supermodel Gigi Hadid, confessed that she went under the knife for her nose. Not only did she confirm that she got a nose job, but Bella also added that she regretted the decision. She was just 14 when the decision was made.

“I wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors. I think I would have grown into it," Bella told the international publication. Bella had also been accused of getting ‘her eyes lifted, her jaw shaved, her lips filled.’ However, she denied these allegations. “I have never used filler. Let’s just put an end to that. I have no issue with it, but it’s not for me. Whoever thinks I’ve gotten my eyes lifted or whatever it’s called—it’s face tape! The oldest trick in the book," she added.

Advertisement

The revelation has left many fans furious with Yolanda for allowing Bella, a minor, to go under the knife. “Yolanda Hadid is a bad mom because instead of encouraging her girls and praising them for their natural features she basically bred them to have the perfect girl next door look and it’s honestly so sad cause Bella’s features before was so pretty," a Twitter user wrote. “I adore Yolanda but I’m disappointed that she allowed her to get a nose job at such a Young age," added another. A third user tweeted, “14… I think a good parent wouldn’t allow their 14yo child to get a nose job given the risks and long term impact."

Advertisement

What are your thoughts on the revelation? Let us know on our Twitter handle, @News18Movies.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.