Bella Hadid Shares Cryptic Post on Social Media, Denies Any Link to Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid recently made headlines as the news of their alleged breakup surfaced the internet. Now, Gigi’s sister and supermodel Bella Hadid has made the headlines with her recent cryptic post on her Instagram story, which can be interpreted to be her opinion on the reported and alleged conflict between her mother Yolanda Hadid and singer Zayn Malik. It is reported that Zayn was accused of hitting Gigi’s mother.

The Instagram story by Bella had a quote of wisdom that read, “I can do nothing for you but work on myself. You can do nothing for me but work on yourself." However, in an initial report by TMZ, Bella denied the allegations and soon after she was spotted in New York City with her mom Yolanda. Although both did not publically address the ongoing issue.

In a statement given to the outlet, Zayn Malik said, “I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid. For the sake of my daughter, I decline to give any further details."

Zayn, however, did address the accusations in an official statement which he released on Twitter. He stated that he wanted to “protect" his and Gigi’s 13-month-old daughter Khai. Zayn went on and wrote that he wanted to protect the privacy of his family and wrote that he did not want “private family matters" to be shared with the public, which also includes an “argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago." He further mentioned, “This was and still should be a private matter but it seems, for now, there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been ‘leaked’ to the press."

The singer added, “I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly, I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves."

As reported by E! Gigi’s representative also issued a statement stating that the model is devoted to their daughter Khai and needs privacy during this time.

