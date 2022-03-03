Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas Following Footsteps of Chiranjeevi; Here's How

Actor Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, son of Telugu film producer Bellamkonda Suresh, seems to be following the footsteps of megastar Chiranjeevi. Like Chiranjeevi, Sreenivas is all set to make Bollywood debut with a remake of a Telugu film. Chiranjeevi made his Bollywood debut with Hindi film Pratibandh, a remake of Ankusam and now Sreenivas is shooting for the Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster Chatrapathi.

Chiranjeevi was a lead actor in Pratibandh opposite Juhi Chawla. The film, released in 1990, is a remake of the Telugu film Ankusam starring Rajasekhar and directed by Kodi Rama Krishna.

Juhi Chawla received a Best Actress nomination at the 36th Filmfare Awards for her performance in the Hindi film. Chiranjeevi played an honest cop named Siddant, who fights for his beliefs.

Advertisement

Now, Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas is making his Bollywood debut with the Hindi remake of Telugu film Chatrapathi which had Prabhas in the lead. The director of Chatrapathi was SS Rajamouli, the man who gave us many blockbusters over the years.

The film was released on September 29, 2005. Chatrapathi has been remade in Bengali as Refugee in 2006 and it was remade in Kannada with the same name in 2013.

The Hindi remake of Chatrapathi is helmed by VV Vinayak. The movie also stars Sahil Vaid, Amit Nair, Rajendra Gupta, Shivam Patil, Swapnil, Ashish Singh, Mohammad Monajir, Auroshika Dey, Vedika, and Jason. It is bankrolled by Dhaval Gada and Aksshay Gada. The name of the movie is yet to be finalised.

Sreenivas finished his acting course at Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute in Los Angeles and Barry John Acting Studio in Mumbai. He made his debut in 2014 with the Telugu film Alludu Seenu opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Advertisement

Sreenivas’s last outing was the Telugu film Alludu Adhurs. The film released on January 15, 2021, wasn’t received well at the box office.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.