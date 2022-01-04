Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas to Make Bollywood Debut With Chatrapathi's Hindi Remake

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, the Alludu Adhurs fame, is all prepped up for his Bollywood debut with the official Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster Chatrapathi.

The makers of the Hindi remake have decided to make changes to the original script to make it appealing to the targeted audience and fill the gaps that the original one had. Let us tell you that, the crucial changes have been made by Vijayendra and Bhajrangi Bhaijaan writer K.V. Vijayendra Prasad, the father of S.S. Rajamouli.

The original version, released in 2005, starred Prabhas, Shriya Saran, and Bhanu Priya in the lead. The film was helmed by SS Rajamouli.

The cast and crew of the big-budget movie, bankrolled by Pen Studios, has wrapped the shoot of the talkie part for the Hindi remake of Chatrapathi. The title of the remake is the same as the original version. The Hindi remake is being directed by V.V. Vinayak.

The film’s lead actor Bellamkonda and director Vinayak are very confident that the remake would be a perfect launchpad for them in Bollywood. It’s being claimed that the changes in the script make the film racier with intense action sequences.

Tanishk Bagchi is the music composer for the film, while Mayur Puri is providing the dialogues. Besides Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas, the film also stars Sahil Vaid, Amit Nair, Rajendra Gupta, Shivam Patil, Swapnil, Ashish Singh, Mohammad Monazir, Aroshika Dey, Vedika, Jason, and others in important roles.

Speaking of Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, the actor born on January 3, 1993, turned a year older on Monday. Popularly known as Sai, he was born to renowned filmmaker Bellamkonda Suresh Babu in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur. Besides being the son of a famous film producer, Sai has seen his share of struggles to enter the industry. Over the years with some great hits, the actor proved his mettle and created a fan following of his own.

