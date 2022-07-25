Ben Affleck Clicked Taking a Quick Nap Over River Seine on Honeymoon With Jennifer Lopez, Netizens React

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got married earlier this month. The couple really took their fans by surprise with their sweet and intimate wedding ceremony. While exploring their newfound marital bliss during a romantic trip in France, Ben was snapped taking a nap aboard a river cruise on the Seine River in Paris.

In the pictures, the Batman actor can be seen sporting a blue button-down shirt donned over a white t-shirt with matching blue slacks. While still clutching onto his phone, a relaxed Ben seemed comfortable with kicking his feet up on part of the boat railing. The photos of the jet-lagged actor have now gone viral over Twitter. However, netizens seem to be conflicted about what to say.

While some are sharing memes, others are not reluctant to speak their mind. One Twitter user tweeted the picture saying, “He is living his absolute best freaking life right now." Another Twitterati wrote, “Here you can see that Ben Affleck runs the business four times a week and JLO is the boss." A concerned fan ever wrote, “Paparazzis are so invasive but the media also sharing the photos it’s so annoying. Poor people."

Some fans also drew comparisons to Johnny Depp’s picture of him passed out that was brought up in the Depp vs Amber Heard trial. Someone tweeted, “Interesting. Ben is called ‘taking a nap’, Johnny Depp was called passed out drunk in a photo similar to this. Just making an observation."

While Twitter is divided on the viral pictures, the newlywed couple seems to be having the time of their lives. The couple set off for the City of Light and they were joined by 14-year-old twins, Emme and Maxwell as well as Affleck’s daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13. Entertainment portal ET also confirmed that this was more of a trip than a honeymoon.

Earlier last week, the couple were spotted exploring Paris as they prepared to celebrate Lopez’s 53rd birthday on Sunday. Lopez and Affleck held hands as they walked around the Louvre Museum and enjoyed time at a nearby restaurant.

The lovable duo got married in Las Vegas only a week ago.

