Bengal Beauty Nusrat Jahan Says 'Bye' To Her Diet, Shares Latest Bikini Pics

Seems like Bengal beauty Nusrat Jahan does not want to escape the limelight. The actress has always been the hot topic of discussion be it for her personal life choices or her dauntless photoshoots. However, Nusrat has always turned a deaf ear to the comments of the trolls. She continues to be unafraid of speaking what’s on her mind, sharing strings of her sizzling pictures on social media.

With Durga Puja celebrations sweeping over Bengal, the film industry is also gearing up to embark on a pandal hopping spree, indulging in delicacies, and ditching their diet plans. A true Bengali, Nushrat has followed the same route. She has waved goodbye to her diet as “Pujo eshegeche."

Top Showsha video

Advertisement

“Saying bye to diet now… Pujo eshegeche," read her caption.

Nusrat oozes oomph, sporting an uber-chic animal-printed, knotted bikini having zig-zag patterns in light orange and indigo hues. Acing the superb fringe haircut, the actress struck some lovely poses, winning hearts.

She let her brunette tresses open, playing with her locks. The subtle rosy makeup on the diva added a feisty touch to her Goa-ready avatar. Nusrat teamed up her boho look with golden hoop earrings and a link bracelet.

Nusrat’s snaps have evoked mixed reactions from social media users. While some have complimented her calling the actress, and politician “beautiful" and “gorgeous", others have expressed their displeasure with Nusrat’s ravishing photoshoots.

Advertisement

Condemning her attire, one user wrote, “What is the condition of Mahanayika and the Member of Parliament? Shame shame! Shame on you." “So is this the MP of our parliament?" said another sarcastically.

The Zulfiqar actress has however remained undeterred by the negative comments. She never shies away from dropping snippets of her glamorous style statements on social media. Nusrat entered the political field in 2019 after she joined the Trinamool Congress Party as a Lok Sabha MP.

Advertisement

The actress is also reported to be dating Bengali actor Yash Dasgupta after her highly-publicized split up with former husband Nikhil Jain. Nusrat and Yash share a son. The couple is often seen going on vacations, sharing glimpses of their lovey-dovey pictures.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nusrat will next be seen in the film Mastermoshai Apni Kichu Dekhenni. Helmed by Shieladitya Moulik, the upcoming film also stars her beau Yash Dasgupta, Anirban Chakraborti, Sumanta Mukhopadhyay, and Debashish Mondal.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here