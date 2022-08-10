Bengali Actor Saibal Bhattacharya Attempts Suicide, Admitted to Hospital

Bengali Actor Saibal Bhattacharya was admitted to a hospital in Kolkata in a critical condition after he attempted suicide on Monday night. The actor tried to end his life at his residence in Kasba area of South Kolkata. Before his suicide attempt the actor also shared a video on Facebook.

In the video, Saibal, who seemed drunk, said that he could not bear the harassment of his wife and in-laws since the last few days. Then he said that he is going to die by suicide. According to reports, the veteran actor tried to end his life using a sharp object and he was left in a critical condition due to profuse bleeding. He was immediately taken to Chittaranjan Hospital. Now the actor is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

In the video clip he blamed his wife and in-laws, but the video ended before he could finish speaking. Now, the video has been removed. According to reports, the actor was suffering from depression and he was addicted to alcohol. He was also not getting new projects in the film industry.

In the past few months, Bengali film industry has seen many celebrity suicide cases. Actresses Pallavi Dey, Bidisha De Mazumdar and Manjusha Niyogi have died by suicide. And now, the news of Bhattacharya’s suicide attempt has shocked Tollywood.

On the work front, Saibal Bhattacharya is a well-known actor, script and dialogue writer. He has worked in many Bengali television shows and a few films. He is popularly known for his roles in Bengali series such as Prothoma Kadambini. He played the role of uncle and father in a lot of Bengali shows like Amara Durga, Kori Khela, Uron Tubri and Mithai.

Apart from this, the actor is a compassionate animal lover. He has a pet dog and cat. He often shares pictures of them on social media.

