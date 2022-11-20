Bengali Actress Aindrila Sharma Passes Away at 24

Bengali actress Aindrila Sharma breathed her last on Sunday, November 20. The actress was hospitalised on November 1 after suffering a brain stroke. She suffered from an intracranial haemorrhage and underwent left frontotemporoparietal de-compressive craniotomy surgery. According to hospital sources, she passed away at 12:59 pm.

For the uninitiated, the actress was on ventilator support as she suffered from multiple heart attacks on Tuesday. She was given Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) as per the authority of the Kolkata hospital where she was admitted, as per a report. According to Anandabazar.com, the actor’s new CT scan reports showed blood clots in her brain, which is on the opposite side of her head, where she was operated on.

Previously, Aindrila’s boyfriend and actor Sabyasachi Chowdhury took to social media and urged everyone to ‘pray for a miracle.’ He wrote, “I never thought that I would write this here. However, today is the day. Pray for Aindrila. Pray for a miracle. Pray for the supernatural. She is fighting against all odds, beyond human."

Notably, her last post on Instagram was with her partner where she wrote in the caption that he is her reason to live. The actress was wishing her boyfriend on her birthday. Take a look at the post:

Aindrila is a cancer survivor who was declared cancer-free twice before she suffered from a brain stroke earlier this month. She made her TV debut with Jhumur and appeared in popular shows like Jibon Jyoti and Jiyon Kathi. She was also a part of a few OTT projects.

