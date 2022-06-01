Bengali Artist Under Fire For Disrespectful Comments Against KK Hours Before His Death

Bengali artist Rupankar Bagchi has landed in a controversy following his disrespectful remarks about singer KK. These statements came just a few hours before KK’s untimely demise in Kolkata.

KK passed away just after performing at a concert in Kolkata’s Nazrul Mancha auditorium. The hype and buzz for the concert preceded his visit to the city by days and there was a lot of excitement among music lovers and fans alike about KK’s performance in Kolkata.

However, in a Facebook Live video on Tuesday afternoon, Rupankar Bagchi made some explosive comments about KK ahead of the concert. The artist was visibly miffed about Bengalis going gaga over a singer from Mumbai. According to him, Bengali artists did not get enough recognition. He even said things like, “Who is KK, man" and claimed that he, along with many Bengali artists sang better than KK. “Why so much excitement about KK’s concert? Why this obsession with Mumbai," were some of the questions he asked in the video. Take a look at the video posted below.

Advertisement

This had already not gone down well with the fans of KK and after the subsequent death of the singer merely hours later, Rupankar has come under fire on social media. Many are saying that it was Rupankar’s curse that claimed KK’s life. YouTuber Sandy Saha, who is popular in Bengal commented, “Please do not curse anyone else, Mr Bagchi," on the post.

Young musician Tanmoy Sadhak wrote, “You should be 100% jailed". Most have commented that it was shameful that a respected artist like himself did not know how to give respect to another artist.

Advertisement

In the evening, Rupankar attempted to clarify himself in front of the media, saying that his post was misinterpreted and he was not questioning KK’s skills but was rather questioning the lack of interest in Bengali art and culture.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.