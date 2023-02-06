Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar’s last film Gandhada Gudi was released in theatres on October 28, 2022, after the actor’s death. The film recently completed 100 days at the box office and still draws audiences at the theatres. The docu-drama highlights the efforts needed for environment protection and conservation of nature.

Directed by Amoghavarsha, Gandhada Gudi on February 5, completed 100 days since its release. To celebrate the occasion, a park in Bengaluru’s Jayanagar has been renamed as Gandhada Gudi.

According to a report by ETimes, a total of 101 saplings were planted at the park, in memory of Puneeth Rajkumar. Puneeth’s wife Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar and Gandhada Gudi filmmaker Amoghavarsha attended the special event, organised by Jayanagar MLA Sowmya Reddy and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

Children from different schools also took part in the event. ETimes further reported that the school kids drew paintings pertaining to the importance of nature conservation. The kids further showed their works of art to Ashwini, who appreciated their efforts and posed for pictures with the children.

Ashwini also shared about her late husband’s film Gandhada Gudi completing 100 days in theatres. She tweeted, “The journey of a real hero - Gandhada Gudi completes 100 days!"

The film producer dropped a short video clip of the film, which captured Puneeth Rajkumar exploring the wilderness.

Gandhada Gudi, the film takes the audience on a spectacular visual tour as Puneeth Rajkumar traverses through rocky terrains, trekking through dense forests and exploring the depth of the underwater. Although there have been speculations surrounding the release of the docu-drama on the OTT platform, Ashwini is yet to make an announcement.

