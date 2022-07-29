Benny Blanco Teases BTS and Snoop Dogg's Collaborative Track 'Bad Decisions' With New Clip

It was in the month of March when renowned rap sensation Snoop Dogg confirmed his collaboration with the k-pop band BTS before the septet announced a small break. Now, the release of the highly-anticipated collaboration is just around the corner. On early Friday, music producer Benny Blanco took to Twitter to brace viewers for the new single in the most interesting manner.

To promote their single Bad Decisions, Benny Blanco assembled a few members from BTS including V, Jin, Jungkook, and Jimin alongside rapper Snoop Dogg in a teaser video. Although the musicians were not in the same room, they individually recorded themselves to gear up audiences on a whole new level. The short teaser begins with a hurried Benny Blanco rushing toward the camera asking fans to ‘wait’.

Soon after Jin, V, Jimin, Jungkook and Snoop Dogg make an entrance with each saying one word from the sentence “Let's make some bad decision”. The teaser ends with Snoop Dogg going ‘Woah,indicating the new track is going to be lit. Watch the teaser clip below:

Within just hours the teaser clip of Bad Decisions has garnered a thunderous response only, leaving the ARMY utterly excited. For those unaware, the buzz of BTS’ collaboration with Snoop Dogg began when the latter appeared on the Mogul Talk podcast. During the interaction, the rapper disclosed that the famous K-pop group wants to do a song with him.

Snoop Dogg said, “I got a group named BTS that's waiting on me to do a song with them right now. And I'm trying to figure out if I got time to do that”. In the month of March, the rapper officially confirmed that he has decided to do a song with them while speaking to The AV Club.

Snoop Dogg stated that he loves the entertainment world and always aims at making good music. Since BTS is one group who’ve been making good music for a long time, it made him want to work with them and bring the K-pop world closer. He said, “The BTS experience you keep talking about. I’m going to let them tell you about it. It’s official like a referee with a whistle. I love that entertainment world. It’s good music. It’s a vibe. I make good music. They make good music. And we end up doing this. This is what it’s always about, bringing our worlds together.”

Previously, Benny Blanco and BTS have also shared exciting teaser posters of Bad Decisions via Twitter. Bad Decisions is scheduled for a release on August 5 at 9.30 am IST.

