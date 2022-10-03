Berlin First Look: Pedro Alonso Returns With His Charm; Money Heist Spin-off Release Date Announced

Berlin is back! The first look of Berlin, a spin-off on Pedro Alonso’s famous character from Money Heist (aka La Casa de Papel), has been released and it offers not only a new look at Berlin but also introduces the characters who will be a part of the show. Berlin, as the first look video revealed, will be set in the past, chronicling events that led him to become a part of Professor’s heist.

In the first look video released by Netflix, Berlin meets fans dressed in a crisp suit while sporting an evidently younger look. He is seen changing into different outfits while the music amps up the excitement. Fans are then introduced to Damian, Keila Cameron, Roi, and Bruce.

Sharing the first look on YouTube, Netflix wrote, “Mixing love and heists isn’t always a bad idea." Besides the first look, the makers also announced that Berlin is arriving in 2023.

Over the weekend, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the cast members and their roles in the show. They revealed that Keila, played by Michelle Jenner, is an electronics specialist. Damián is played by Tristán Ulloa and she is Berlin’s confidant and philanthropic professor. Begoña Vargas has been roped in to play Cameron, Julio Peña Fernández will be seen playing Roi and Joel Sánchez as Bruce.

Money Heist creators Esther Martínez Lobato and Álex Pina have co-written the first season, comprising eight episodes. They were joined by David Oliva and David Berrocal. Albert Pintó, Barrocal, and Geoffrey Cowper are directing them.

THR also revealed that the series will start filming in Paris on October 3 and will be shot in the French capital and Madrid.

Fans would remember that Berlin was killed off in Money Heist season 2. However, due to the demand for the character, the makers brought him back via flashbacks in the following seasons before giving the character a separate show.

