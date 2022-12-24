Besharam Rang Row: Honey Singh Says 'People Have Become Way Too Sensitive, It's Just Entertainment'

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s Pathaan song Besharam Rang has been embroiled in controversy ever since its release earlier this month. Now singer-rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh has weighed in on the debate and shared his opinions. For the uninitiated, Deepika wearing a saffron bikini in the dance number was objected to by a section of the audience, including Madhya Pradesh MP Narottam Mishra. Talking about the same, the rapper, who had collaborated with SRK and Deepika for the song Lungi Dance from their film Chennai Express said that there was much more freedom earlier.

He told PTI, “Freedom was much more earlier. People may have been less educated but they were far more sensible. They were intellectually wiser and would take things as entertainment. They wouldn’t take anything to heart." He continued, “Rahman (AR Rahman) sir had a song, ‘Rukmani Rukmani shaadi ke baad kya kya hua’… People accepted it. I grew up listening to it, but when I made such lyrics, people started protesting. Now it’s even worse, people have become way too sensitive. I can’t fathom why. It’s just entertainment."

He also added that people understood Shayari and never saw it as something dirty. “Nowadays, if someone makes songs like ‘Choli ke peeche kya hai’, people will sit on their head and ask, ‘What’s happening?'" he concluded.

Amid the Besharam Rang controversy, the makers of Pathaan dropped another track from the film titled Jhoome Jo Pathaan. The song has been composed by the musical duo Vishal-Shekhar and sung by Sukriti and Arijit Singh. The lyrics have been penned by Kumaar. Jhoome Jo Pathaan was shot in several European locations and it features Shah Rukh Khan dancing on screen for the first time in four years.

Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham will be released on January 25, 2023.

