Besharam Rang Row: KGF Actor Anant Nag Thinks Pathaan Song Has 'Nudity Content'

Since the release of the song 'Besharam Rang', Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Pathaan has been the subject of much controversy. There have been protests, calling for modifications to the song and the colour of the outfit Deepika Padukone wore in the track. Pathaan is also in the headlines because of the CBFC certification, which calls for certain revisions to both the song and the movie. Meanwhile, many celebrities have also criticised the song. Anant Nag, the KGF fame Kannada actor, is the most recent to voice his discontent with Besharam Rang's visuals.

Anant Nag stated in an interview with Asianet that the song had “nudity content", although the outfit Deepika was wearing was the basis of the controversy. He responded by saying that “it isn't the proper way to depict women" when questioned about his take on the Besharam Rang controversy.

He asserted, “Showing women in such a way is not part of our Indian culture. If the censor team had done their job, this wouldn’t have happened in the first place.” As he continued to discuss how it had been on OTT platforms, the actor stated, “Forget about movies, look at OTT content, they show all sorts of nasty and offensive stuff. Everything is openly shown and no one is there to stop them.”

Previously, at a recent book launch, when questioned about the issue, renowned author Javed Akhtar responded, it is not for me or you to decide whether the song is right or wrong. “We have an agency."

According to Bollywood Hungama, three changes have been made to the song “Besharam Rang" under the CBFC rulebook, including the removal of some close-up buttock shots, side pose shots, and visuals of sensual dance movements during the lyrics “Bahut tang kiya" in favour of “suitable shots." However, the CBFC cut list doesn't specify how many seconds of footage was suppressed. Additionally, it's unclear whether the visuals of the saffron swimsuit that caused a stir have been kept in the Final Cut.

Pathaan, a spy-action movie starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, will be released on January 25 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Today, the movie's trailer was launched on the Yash Raj Films production house's official YouTube channel and has receivedg good responses from the audiences.

