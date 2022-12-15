Besharam Rang Song Stylist Speaks About Showing Deepika Padukone In Her 'Sexiest Best' Amid Controversy

Amid controversy regarding the outfits worn in Pathaan’s first song Besharam Rang, the song’s stylist Shaleena Nathani opened up about styling Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. In the music video, which was released earlier this week, SRK and Deepika are seen in a never-before-seen avatar. While sparks flew on the screen, their costumes also became a topic of discussion.

Speaking about styling them, Shaleena said that the team did not approach the song as a dance number. “The brief started off with Sid (Siddharth Anand) telling me what the mood of the song was because this is in the film. It’s connected to the story of the movie so it’s kind of a part where she is very carefree and both of them were supposed to look like they’ve never been presented like this before," she said, as reported by The Indian Express.

“SRK is supposed to look like he is not supposed to be in the film and she is, of course, is supposed to look her sexiest best. I think what is great about Sid is that he gives me the brief and lets me take it from there which is very important in any relationship where you trust the other person. He had given me a lot of freedom and put a lot of trust in me which is why all of us were able to give our best to this film," she added.

“I also could not have asked for two better actors to dress because there are no two people who carry clothes off better than they do. We did not approach it as a dance number, but what’s great is that we looked at it as a mood where two people would be wearing clothes as they stepped out to go for a party. All this was incorporated in the song which was really nice for me so the clothes were still real that a girl or a guy can wear on a normal basis. So it was a bit of elevated casual fashion for me," Shaleena said.

The stylist’s thoughts on the outfit come amid Madhya Pradesh minister Dr. Narottam Mishra’s objection to the song. He demanded the changes are made and added that if the costumes are not changed, Pathaan will be banned in Madhya Pradesh.

He tweeted in Hindi, “The costumes are highly objectionable and the song has been shot with a dirty mindset. The scenes and costumes of the songs should be corrected, otherwise, whether the film should be allowed in Madhya Pradesh or not, it would be a matter of consideration."

