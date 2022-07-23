'Best B'day Gift': Director Nipun Dharmadhikari on 2 National Awards For Me Vasantrao

The 68th National Film Awards were announced on Friday by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. Hindustani classical singer and Marathi actor Rahul Deshpande has been honoured as the Best Playback Singer for the Marathi film Me Vasantrao. Director Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari has said that this is the best gift he has received.

Indeed Nipun celebrated his birthday with the best news. The film has won two awards. Nipun is on cloud nine and expressed his happiness on social media. On his Facebook handle, he wrote, “Best birthday gift- ‘Me Vasantrao’ wins two National awards! Rahul Deshpande-Best Playback Singer, Anmol Bhave- Best Sound Design."

Produced and directed by Nipun, Me Vasantrao is a biopic based on music maestro Dr Vasantrao Deshpande. The legendary Hindustani classical singer is also the grandfather of Rahul Deshpande.

The audience loved Rahul in the film as he essayed the role of his grandfather. He has given his voice to songs like Ghei Chand Makarand and Vitthala Darshan Deun Jaa. The period film was shot in Nagpur, Maharashtra.

The film has also bagged National Award for Best Audiography in the category Sound Designer Anmol Bhave. This is said to be Anmol’s third national award. He has earlier received in 2005 and 2008.

The 10-member jury that selected the winners was led by filmmaker Vipul Shah. The award was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The award is noteworthy as it is one of the most prestigious awards honoured in the field of Cinema.

Other than Me Vasantrao, Abhijeet Arvind Dalvi’s Kumkumarchan won the Best Film on Family Values. June, Godakaath and Avwanchhit won the Special Jury Mention. Shantanu Ganesh Rode’s Goshta Eka Paithanichi bagged Best Marathi Film. Vivek Dubey’s Funeral received Best Film on Social Issues. Sumi has been acknowledged as Best Children’s Film.

