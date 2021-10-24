'Best Husband' Ranveer Singh 'Fixes' Caption of Deepika Padukone's Post, Calls Her 'Hottie'

Deepika Padukone took to social media recently to share a video in which she is seen flaunting her fit physique as she wears athleisure as part of a brand campaign. In the short clip, Deepika says that as long as she can remember, fitness is part of her lifestyle and she makes every effort to stay in shape.

In the video, Deepika can be seen stretching out as she poses for the camera for a series of images. Her curves are visible at various instances in the video and she even shows off her abs as she wears a sports bra.

Deepika wrote in the caption, “I am an actor by profession, but I approach my life like an athlete. It’s just second nature to me (sic)." Her husband Ranveer Singh took to the comments section to ‘fix’ the caption and wrote, “I am a hottie by profession, but I approach my life like a cutie. It’s just second nature to me! *fixed it* (sic)."

In reply, Deepika wrote, “Best Husband in the World…Hands Down (sic)." Their Instagram banter is winning hearts on social media.

On the work front, Deepika and Ranveer will be seen in upcoming film ’83. They will play real-life couple Kapil Dev and Romi Bhatia. The movie will chronicle India’s first World Cup Win in 1983 and is directed by Kabir Khan. The movie has been delayed for the longest time due to Covid and will release in cinema halls on Christmas.

Ranveer will be seen in Sooryavanshi in a small role as he reprises his character Simmba from the 2018 film directed by Rohit Shetty. Deepika has a list of highly anticipated films lined up including Project K opposite Prabhas and The Intern remake.

